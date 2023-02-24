Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Abderrahim Khaled, 44, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with criminal mischief after a disturbance on Nov. 3 on the 1100 block of South York Street. Police said they determined that Khaled caused “substantial damage” to the victim’s vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A 14 year old boy was charged with simple assault and harassment following a disturbance in the 300 block of North West Street Feb. 22 around 4:50 p.m. Police determined that the juvenile had assaulted his mother and younger brother, causing injuries that did not require medical attention. Police said a juvenile petition has been filed through Cumberland County Juvenile Probation.