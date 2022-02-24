Sentinel police log for Feb. 24

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police responded to Quarry Road in Penn Township Feb. 15 for a report of bank fraud. Someone unknown to the victim, a 63-year-old Newville woman, used her information to open a bank account at PNC. The incident remains under investgation.
- Police are investigating the reported sexual assault of a Boiling Springs juvenile female that took place between January 2018 and December 2019 on Lori Lane in South Middleton Township.
- Police said they are investigating a reported identity theft Feb. 18 on Whiskey Springs Road in South Middleton Township that involved a 36-year-old Carlisle woman.
- Police reported that an unknown person attempted to scam an 86-year-old Boiling Springs woman over the phone Feb. 17.
- One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Middlesex Township at 4 p.m. Monday. Justin Mattes, 42, of Mechanicsburg, was driving in the left lane behind April Herweg 41, of New Cumberland. Herweg slowed for traffic ahead, but Mattes was looking at a water bottle and when he looked up, he struck the rear of Herweg's vehicle, police said. Mattes was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Silver Spring Rescue and Ambulance Associates. Herweg was not injured.