Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office (717-240-6210)
- Justin Thomas Taylor, 28, of New Cumberland, who is an officer with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, was charged via summons with attempted possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a drug sting conducted by the Cumberland County Drug Task Force. The DA’s office said Taylor came to the attention of task force officers in Cumberland and Dauphin counties after they executed a search warrant on Feb. 16 in Cumberland County, with officers learning that a police officer may be a customer of the person they were investigating. Officers set up a sting on Feb. 19, when Taylor showed up to buy cocaine, police said.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Shawn Patrick Shutt, 41, of Wellsville, was charged with felony perjury, criminal use of a communication facility and conspiracy to both crimes, as well as misdemeanor false swearing to an officer, obstruction of the administration of law and tampering with evidence in connection with a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26. Police reported Feb. 22 that they filed charges Jan. 23 against Shutt. They said he testified on behalf of John Philip Wolfe, 47, of Carlisle, saying he owned and stored five firearms at Wolfe’s residence, which resulted in major weapons and drug violations against Wolfe being dismissed by the court. Police filed new charges against Wolfe and Shutt after police said further investigation revealed they both conspired to deceive police and the court by making false statements and testimony at the hearing. Shutt waived his right to a hearing on Feb. 15, and all charges proceeded to higher court. He is out of prison on $5,000 unsecured bail. Wolfe remains in prison on $1,000 cash bail on felony and misdemeanor conspiracy charges and solicitation to commit evidence tampering and false statements.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Shane Mills, 37, of Carlisle, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after an investigation into drugs found in a public bathroom at a hotel on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township about 11 p.m. Feb. 2. Police said an employee told them the drugs were coming from a certain room and its occupants, and while investigating, police said they discovered more drugs and paraphernalia discarded in the public bathroom by the same people. Police executed a search warrant on the hotel room and found a “substantial amount” of drugs and paraphernalia. Court documents only show charges against Mills, but police said they are charging three others, from Newport, Lancaster and Hagerstown, with possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia. Magisterial District Judge Daniel Freedman set bail at $30,000 cash, and Mills was unable to post it. The charges were held to higher court during a hearing on Feb. 15.
- An outdoor wood-burning heater was stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of Harmon Road in Hopewell Township between Feb. 13 and 7:04 p.m. Feb. 21.