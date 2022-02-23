Sentinel police log for Feb. 23

Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- A Dillsburg woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 4:50 p.m. Monday on U.S. Route 15 south near mile marker 36.9. Police said their investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, a Ford sedan, experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash. The woman was transported to a local hospital.
- Aaron Jones, 51, of Maryland, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and summary charges of harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after an incident that took place on the 300 block of Cumberland Parkway at 6:16 p.m. Feb. 19. Police responded to reports of an individual who threatened to shoot a guest and threatened to injure an employee at the location. Police determined that Jones was intoxicated and said that he threatened to kill multiple police officers during their investigation. Jones was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Central Booking where a preliminary arraignment was held. His bail was set at $1,000.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- One man was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 61.5. Dixon Escabi-Garcia, 55, of Clewiston, Florida, was traveling in the center lane when his vehicle exited the road to the left and struck the cable barrier in the grass median. Escabi-Garcia's vehicle continued north and struck the cable multiple times before coming to a rest in the median. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene and Escabi-Garcia was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital by Hampden Township EMS.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Isaiah Meadows, 20, of Carlisle, was charged with two felony counts of terroristic threats and one summary charge of disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred Monday. Police responded to a motel on the Harrisburg Pike for an active disturbance and responding officers received information that Meadows had stolen items from a truck stop nearby. Police said Meadows barricaded himself in his hotel room and claimed that his room had been booby-trapped with explosive materials. Meadows was persuaded to exit the room and he was arrested. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison where his bail is set at $49,000.
- Joseph Leach, 33, of Carlisle was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and summary harassment following an incident on Monday. Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike for a nonactive, physical domestic at a hotel. Police said a woman told them Leach had thrown her to the ground and punched her in the face repeatedly, causing severe swelling to her face and eye. Police took Leach into custody and transported him to Cumberland County Prison where his bail is set at $50,000.