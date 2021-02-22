Sentinel police log for Feb. 22

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Ashley Jorgensen, 43, of Boiling Springs, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after police said she failed to stop her Honda Odyssey when police attempted to pull her over for driving without any lights on at 4:50 a.m. Feb. 12. Police said she led them on a pursuit into West Pennsboro Township that ended when she pulled into a driveway in Plainfield.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A 16-year-old passenger suffered suspected minor injuries in a crash on Route 641 in West Pennsboro Township at 10:36 a.m. Feb. 18. Police said Darren L. Neidigh, 18, of Carlisle, was driving a 2006 Ford F150XLT north behind a salt truck driven by Keith Penner, 47, of Newville. Penner slowed down in order to raise the bed of the salt truck to move material back towards the salt dispenser, but Neidigh did not see him slowing and hit the back of the truck.
- Ellene J. Hartsburg, 53, of Orrstown, suffered suspected minor injuries in a crash at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 19. Police said Hartsburg was driving a 2009 Volvo S60 north on Interstate 81 in the area of mile marker 29 in Shippensburg Township when she crossed into the other lane and hit a 2004 International Harvester driven by Kevin E. Miller, 56, of Fisher, West Virginia. Hartsburg lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway and hit an embankment.
- No one was injured in a crash at 2:48 p.m. on Feb. 20 on Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township. Police said Jazlynn D. Moyer, 18, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu south in the area of mile marker 53.4 when the plastic covering a missing passenger side window was caught by the wind, causing Moyer to overreact and lose control of the vehicle. The car went off the right side of the road.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- No one was injured in a multivehicle crash on Interstate 83 in Lemoyne at 2:07 p.m. on Feb. 20. Police said Kori T. Coward, 23, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2006 Aufi A6 south in the far left lane near mile marker 41.8 as Elizabeth A. Miller, 39, of Bedford, was driving a 2011 Honda Odyssey in the center lane and Vicki J. Beaver, 59, of Northumberland, was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the right lane. Coward attempted to move into the center lane, hitting Miller's vehicle. Coward's car then went into a skid across all lanes of travel and hit Beaver's vehicle, causing it to spin. Coward's car then went into the road into a ditch. Three passengers in Coward's car and one passenger in Beaver's car were not injured.
- Jacob Z. Meyer, 32, of Bethel, was not injured in a crash at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Police said he was going south in the I-83 ramp at exit 41 for Lemoyne borough when he went off the roadway and hit the concrete barrier, causing disabling damage.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.