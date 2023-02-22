State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A beer bottle was thrown at a vehicle, damaging it, in the 400 block of Kerrsville Road in West Pennsboro Township sometime before 11:20 p.m. Feb. 17.
- Police said a motorcyclist was injured after a crash in the 4300 block of Enola Road in Upper Frankford Township at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 15. Police said Ryan Heckman, 49, of Wormleysburg, was operating a 2021 Kawasaki Versys east on Enola Road and speeding when he lost control on a left curve when it hit loose gravel. The motorcycle hit a guardrail. Police said Heckman was not wearing any safety equipment, and he was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Centerville Road at Ritner Highway in Penn Township at 6:34 a.m. Feb. 17. Police said Melody Martin, 21, of Carlisle, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on Centerville Road when she attempted to make a left turn onto Ritner Highway but struck a 2007 Honda Odyssey driven by Ever Guzman-Hernandez, 27, of Chambersburg. Martin was transported to the hospital. The other driver was not injured, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.