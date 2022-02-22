Sentinel police log for Feb. 22

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Timothy Grothe, 34 of Shippensburg was charged with a misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following an incident that took place Jan. 25 around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to Milky Way in Southampton Township and an investigation revealed that Grothe assaulted the victim, a 28-year-old Shippensburg woman, during a domestic dispute. His bail remains unsecured at $25,000.
- Police are investigating a Feb. 7 report of an inappropriate relationship between an adult and a minor that occurred at Deerfield Commons in Southampden Township. The victim is a 16-year-old from Shippensburg.
- Police are investigating reports of terroristic threats that occurred at Country View Estates in Upper Frankford Township between Feb. 16 and 17. According to police the victim, a 48-year-old man from Newville, received threats via video and text messages from a 42-year-old Newville woman.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A two-vehicle crash Feb 9 at 6:36 p.m. on Sherman's Valley Road about a mile south of Waggoners Gap Road left two injured. Leonard Jumper, 65, of Marysville was travelling west and entered into the eastbound lane when his vehicle struck the vehicle 44-year-old Nathaniel Group of Landisburg. Jumper suffered what police suspect to be minor injuries and was not transported by EMS. Group was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Landisburg Fire Co Ambulance Associates with what police suspect to be serious injuries.
- Police responded to a report of child abuse of a 3-year-old boy on Feb. 5 on North Market Street in Duncannon Borough.
- Police responded to Spring Road in Carroll Township for a reported incident of endangering the welfare of a child. The incident occurred between Feb. 15 and 17. According to police the victim is a 13-year-old girl from Shermans Dale. Police say they know the actor and charges are pending.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police are investigating a possible skimming device found at 7-Eleven located at 3180 Market Street Feb. 14. The device was discovered on a credit card machine at the front cast register by an employee. Police are asking anyone that has used a credit or bank card at this location and noticed fraudulent activity in their account in the past four weeks to contact them.
- Police reported Feb. 18 that on Feb. 15 at 9:14 a.m. a man stole several canisters of baby formula from Giant located on Trindle Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- A two-vehicle crash on Feb. 18 at 5:51 left two Lancaster women injured. The crash occurred on the exit ramp from US Route 15 south to South Market Street. Upon investigation, police determined that the driver of Chevorlet Uplander was unable to bring their vehicle to a stop in time for the traffic that was stopped ahead, and consequently collided with the rear of a Subaru Impreza. According to police, the occupants of the Impreza reported minor injuries and were evaluated by Lower Allen Township EMS on the scene.