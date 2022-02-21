Sentinel police log for Feb. 21

Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- Ian Fitzpatrick, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats, as well as recklessly endangering another person and harassment after an incident at 10:53 p.m. Feb. 18 in the first block of Manor Drive. Police said they determined Fitzpatrick had made threats to a family member, prompting a call to 911. As police responded to the incident, they said Fitzpatrick assaulted and stabbed another family member, causing injury. He was located and detained outside of the residence, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.
- Chase Negley, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault after an investigation into an incident that occurred in January. Police said a woman reported in January being raped by Negley, and police said they found corroborating evidence of the sexual assault. An arrest warrant was issued for Negley, and he was arrested without incident on Feb. 17. He was arraigned, and bail was set at $7,000 cash, which he posted.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police reported Feb. 17 that it has seen a "rash" of graffiti-related incidents in recent weeks. The first incident was found in the Arcona development where someone painted on a development sign and on the glass window pane of a local business. Two other incidents were at parks in Allendale and Highland Park, where someone appeared to have used a Sharpie marker to deface a road sign and various playground equipment. Police seek information.
Camp Hill Borough Police (717-737-1570)
- Police said they found a possible skimming device inside the 7-Eleven store at 3180 Market Street. Police said the device was found by an employee and was placed on the credit card machine at the front cash register. Police ask anyone who has had fraudulent activity on their credit card and who used the card at this location to contact them.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Joshua Grant Voght, 34, of Lemoyne, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and summary harassment after police said Voght assaulted a juvenile, causing minor injuries, in the 400 block of Herman Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Feb. 12. He was taken into custody and arraigned. Bail was reduced after arraignment to $1,000 cash, which he posted.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in South Middleton Township. A 2017 gray Ford Escape with registration KKV6676 was stolen sometime before 6:56 a.m. Feb. 16 from Forge Road.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.