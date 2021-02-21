 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Feb. 21

Camp Hill Borough Police (717-737-1570)

  • A snow shovel was stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 2700 block of Logan Street during the morning hours of Feb. 19. Police said the suspect, caught on surveillance camera, was wearing a reflective vest and driving a two-tone blue, older model Chevrolet pick-up truck. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

