Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 31

Sentinel police log for Jan. 31

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a child sexual abuse case that was first reported to police in 2019, and a police pursuit th…

Sentinel police log for Jan. 30

Sentinel police log for Jan. 30

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft of copper from a Middlesex motel and crash reports from the Jan. 25 winter storm in Cumberland County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees throughout Texas snap under the weight of days of ice