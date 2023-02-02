State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle struck a mail box in the 2100 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township at 10:53 a.m. Jan. 25. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and the vehicle was only described as a gray sedan.
- Police reported Feb. 1 that a Newville man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Newville Road at Quigley Road in Hopewell Township at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 1. Police said Derek Jones, 22, was operating a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 500R west on Newville Road when he came around a curve and observed a group of bicyclists in the center of the road. Police said he swerved to miss one of the bicyclists and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the guiderail on the right side of the road, and he was thrown from the motorcycle, hitting a chain link fence. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet, but he was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by ambulance for suspected serious injuries.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Abigail Haverl, 36, of New Bloomfield, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident at Rite Aid in Howe Township at 2:04 p.m. Jan. 25. Police said the store manager reported seeing a woman attempting to leave the store without paying for a bottle of perfume. She was located at the exit of the store with the perfume and admitted to the theft, police said. Haverl was arrested and remains in Perry County Prison on $15,000 cash bail.