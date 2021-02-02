Sentinel police log for Feb. 2

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating what they say is a common scam involving those who sell items online. Police received a report on Jan. 26 from someone who was contacted by an individual looking to purchase their item online for $900. The scammer sent a check in the amount of $1,985.25, said the bank made a mistake, and told the victim to cash the check and send the overage via PayPal. The check was fraudulent, but the victim didn't learn that until after sending the money.
- A victim was scammed out of $4,000 after they reported Feb. 1 to police that they were contacted by a person who said their bank account had fraudulent activity on it. The scammer said that in order to keep the account from being closed, the victim had to purchase gift cards and provide the gift card numbers to the caller. The victim hadn't realized it was a scam until they had spent $4,000 on gift cards. Police warn residents to contact their bank and credit card companies themselves to verify if there are issues, and that no banking institution or company will ask for gift cards as a type of payment.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Eggs were thrown at a vehicle in the 100 block of Old Mill Road in Lower Frankford Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 7 a.m. Jan. 31.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.