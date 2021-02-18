 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Feb. 18

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Kathleen Wilson, 60, of Atascosa, Texas, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried out with a license, as well as possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Mark Woodring, 38, of Atascosa, Texas, faces just the misdemeanor drug charges after police were dispatched to a park at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Police said the two were in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and Wilson was found in possession of a loaded firearm. Woodring was also wanted on several outstanding warrants, and they were both taken into custody. Wilson is in jail on $40,000 cash bail, and Woodring is in prison on $5,000 cash bail, pending extradition.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

