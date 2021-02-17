Sentinel police log for Feb. 17

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A golf cart that was parked in the 200 block of Pine Grove Road in Dickinson Township was stolen sometime between Nov. 22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 15. The cart was orange with Harley Davidson decals. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was flown from a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Susquehanna Trail in Liverpool at 6:13 a.m. Feb. 4, police reported. Feb. 17. Police said Richard Boyer, 33, of Milton, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 11/15 south in the left lane when he struck a tractor-trailer operated by Michael Everson, 49, of Liverpool, who had just made a turn onto Route 11/15 south from a parking lot. Boyer's vehicle then traveled off the road and struck a snow pile. Boyer suffered suspected serious injuries and was flown to Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center. Everson was not injured.
- Tyler Harvey, 23, of Marysville, was charged with felony fleeing, misdemeanor DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana, as well as summary traffic offenses after police said he failed to stop for a traffic stop on Creek Road at Hill Church Road in Watts Township at 2:37 a.m. Feb. 7. Police said Harvey initially didn't stop for police emergency lights or sirens, and they arrested him after his truck eventually stopped. He remains in prison on $20,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a scam in which a Loysville woman reported on Feb. 7 that she sent $2,400 in Walmart gift cards to someone in an attempt to purchase a dog online.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.