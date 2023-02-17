Omar Acevedo-Ruiz, 43, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after an incident that occurred June 19 at 10:47 p.m. Police responded to the 3500 block of Rolo Court for a report of a fight and an investigation revealed that Acevedo-Ruiz sought out and attacked the victim, who suffered minor injuries and damage to his personal property. A preliminary hearing took place Feb. 2 and all charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 10.