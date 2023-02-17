State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- A New Cumberland woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. on Interstate 83 south near mile marker 40.4 in Lower Allen Township. Meghan Gonzales, 37, was traveling on the onramp to merge onto the interstate near mile marker 40 when the vehicle ahead of her, operated by Kaylan Means, 27, of Camp Hill, slowed to merge due to traffic and a vehicle ahead. Gonzales failed to slow in time and collided with the rear of Means' vehicle. Gonzales was transported to UPMC Harrisburg via Lower Allen Township EMS for a suspected minor injury. None of her four passengers reported injuries. Means and her two passengers were not injured. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Leahy's Towing.
- A New Cumberland motorcyclist was injured in crash Tuesday around 4 p.m. on Route 581 east near mile marker 7 in Lower Allen Township. Matthew Baum, 44, was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Hampden Township EMS after he drove too fast for conditions and lost control of his motorcycle, police said. Baum overturned the vehicle onto its right side to avoid hitting other traffic and came to a final rest on the shoulder of the road facing east.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Joshua Wicks, 34, of Shiremanstown, was charged with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to allude officer and summary exceeding 55 miles per hours in other location by 46 miles per hour, reckless driving and driving without a license after an incident that took place Nov. 5. Police clocked a vehicle traveling at more than 100 miles per hour on Route 15 around 10:25 p.m. The vehicle fled when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop and an investigation revealed that Wicks was the operator of the vehicle and that he was driving without a valid license, police said. Wicks waived his right to a preliminary hearing Dec. 15 and was arraigned Feb. 6. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 18.
- A motorcyclist was injured after a crash along Route 15 north near mile marker 37.4 Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. Police said the driver lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, suffering a minor injury. He declined transport to the hospital for further evaluation and police were assisted on the scene by Penn State Health Life Lion EMS.
- Omar Acevedo-Ruiz, 43, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after an incident that occurred June 19 at 10:47 p.m. Police responded to the 3500 block of Rolo Court for a report of a fight and an investigation revealed that Acevedo-Ruiz sought out and attacked the victim, who suffered minor injuries and damage to his personal property. A preliminary hearing took place Feb. 2 and all charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 10.