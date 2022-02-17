 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Feb. 17

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Robert Louis Horman, 32, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, prohibited possession of firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges are suspended/revoked for the third or subsequent violation after a traffic stop in the 600 block of North East Street at 2:36 p.m. Feb. 2. Police said they pulled over the vehicle because the driver had a suspended license and the vehicle had dark window tint, and they found this was Horman's fourth offense of driving with a suspended license, DUI-related. Using several search warrants, police discovered a loaded firearm and a "substantial" quantity of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Police said Horman also had heroin on his person that was between 35 to 50 individual doses. Horman was prohibited from having a firearm due to an active protection from abuse order. He was arraigned and held on $15,000 cash bail. Charges were held for court during a preliminary hearing Feb. 9. Also charged in this incident was Samantha Maschke, 31, of Harrisburg, and a passenger in the vehicle. She was charged via summons with felony prohibited possession of firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license, after a loaded revolver was located in her boot. She had prior felony convictions, which prohibited her from possessing a firearm. She was arrested on outstanding warrants out of York County, and a preliminary hearing for the Carlisle charges is scheduled for April 13.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

