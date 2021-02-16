Sentinel police log for Feb. 16

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Sekou Johnson, 23, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana, as well as summary traffic offenses after police were dispatched to Primanti Brothers at the Capital City Mall for a possible violation of a protection from abuse order at 5:56 p.m. Feb. 12. The caller identified Johnson and notified police of what car he was driving. Police initiated a traffic stop on Route 15 south, and Johnson said he had taken the registration plate off his brother's vehicle and put it on his vehicle, which was not registered. There was a 4-year-old child sitting in the back seat without a booster or car seat, and Johnson was asked to step out of the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana. Johnson was arrested, though refused a legal blood draw. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
- Charles Germain, 42, of Steelton, and Deshanda Bradford, 35, of Harrisburg, were charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after a fight at the Capital City Mall at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 12. Police were attempting to interview suspects and victims while detaining involved parties and controlling the situation when Bradford and Germain - who were initially uninvolved - interfered with police. Police said Bradford forced her way onto the scene and refused to leave. Police said officers and mall security gave her multiple commands to back up and leave, but she shouted at officers. When police took her to the ground to place her under arrest, Germain became involved, and he was also arrested. Both were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.
- Milton Cuff, 59, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Feb. 9 via summons with misdemeanor theft of mislaid property after an incident at 3:34 p.m. Feb. 3 at Weis Markets on Simpson Ferry Road. A woman reported that she left her purse in a shopping cart at the main entrance, and when she returned, she discovered it was missing. A store employee reviewed surveillance footage and identified the man who took the purse as a regular whom he knew by his first name. Cuff was later interviewed and admitted to taking the purse.
- Christopher Walton, 29, of Harrisburg, was arraigned Feb. 9 on charges of felony fleeing police and summary traffic offenses in connection with a Dec. 16 incident. Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 1:17 a.m. Dec. 16 in the area of Route 15 north at Route 581 east due to window tinting violations and erratic driving. The driver initially failed to yield and accelerated and decelerated multiple times before coming to an abrupt stop on the right shoulder of Route 581 east. Police made contact, but the driver failed to turn off the vehicle and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed from the traffic stop. Police attempted to pursue the vehicle but quickly discontinued the chase since speeds were in excess of 110 mph. Police made contact with the vehicle's registered primary driver and obtained a warrant for her phone when she was unhelpful. Police discovered Walton had been using her vehicle for three weeks, including the night of the incident, and there were messages discussing Walton being involved in a police pursuit. Walton then admitted to being the driver, and he remains in prison on $2,500 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.