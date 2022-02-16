Sentinel police log for Feb. 16

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A red 2019 Ford Escape with a registration LTP3250 was reported stolen Feb. 12 from the first block of Magaw Avenue in South Middleton Township. Police seek information.
- Police are searching for an unknown man they say stole scrap metal from Royer's Gulf on York Road in South Middleton Township at about 3 a.m. Feb. 12. Police said the man used a U-Haul cargo van in the process of the theft. Police seek information.
- Tools were stolen from a construction site off Mountainview Road and West Pine Street in Dickinson Township sometime before 7:22 a.m. Feb. 8. Police said someone entered the residential construction site and forcibly entered a tool trailer. The thief left the scene with a large number of hand tools and other various construction tools. Police seek information.
- A Mount Holly Springs woman suffered suspected minor injuries after her vehicle struck a train as it was crossing Chestnut Street in Mount Holly at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 15. Police said Nadia Tipiana Cam, 44, was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander north on Chestnut Street approaching the railroad crossing when she failed to stop for the crossing flashers that were illuminated at the time. Her vehicle hit the train, which resulted in her losing control of her vehicle and hitting the crossing flasher.
- One person was injured after a head-on crash in the 200 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Southampton Township at 6:03 a.m. Feb. 14. Police said Jacob Hocker, 25, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2008 Ford F-250 west on Walnut Bottom Road too fast for conditions, which caused his vehicle to cross the center line, turn sideways and strike a 2002 Ford F-250 head-on. Hocker suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported via Shippensburg Area EMS to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. The other driver, Daniel Miller, 64, of Shippensburg, was not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.