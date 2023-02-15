State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a theft of a catalytic converter from a motorhome in the 1500 block of the Holly Pike in South Middleton Township that took place sometime between Dec. 4 and Feb. 8. Police seek information.
- Keegan Kissinger, 18, of Shippensburg, was charged via summons on Feb. 14 with misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, as well as summary criminal mischief after an investigation into the theft of items and damage to a vehicle's window overnight Jan. 24 on Britton Road and Sunbeam Court in Shippensburg Township.