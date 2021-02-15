Sentinel police log for Feb. 15

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police received a report on Feb. 3 that items were taken from a residence in the first block of West Portland Street sometime between the early morning hours on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. Police seek information.
- A victim was scammed out of $500 in what police said was a common scam involving rental properties. A victim reported Feb. 3 that they contacted a person about a rental property they found on Apartments.com and talked to that person via email, text and phone. The "owner" of the property said they wanted $1,300 paid through Venmo, but the victim agreed to only $500 before seeing the property first. After sending the money, there was no further contact. Police said these scams often involve the scammer being unwilling to let victims see the property and refuse to meet the victim in-person.
- A victim reported on Feb. 11 being scammed out of $500 after they received a phone call from an individual claiming to be an officer with social security. The caller said a vehicle registered to the victim was located in Texas and filled with cocaine, and that the victim needed to purchase $500 in gift cards to help "clear up the investigation" and not have the victim arrested. The victim provided the money but later realized it was a scam.
- One man was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 12 at the intersection of West Main Street and West Simpson Street. Police said Marc Crum, 45, of Carlisle, was traveling westbound on Simpson Street when he traveled through the intersection thinking he had a green light - which police later confirmed he did not - and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Main Street, operated by Michael Kenyon, 62, of Enola. Kenyon had to be extricated from the vehicle, and he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police are investigating a scam on Facebook after a resident reported it to police on Feb. 12. The victim reported that they received contact through Facebook Messenger about being awarded a "grant," and they were asked to send a picture of their driver's license, which they did. The victim was then contacted by someone claiming to be a lawyer who needed money to process the grant. The victim realized this was a scam and contacted police.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Charles Brown, 36, of Harrisburg, was apprehended on Feb. 12 with the help of Harrisburg City Police and the U.S. Marshals Service in relation to an incident in December. Police said Brown drove to an ex-acquaintance's residence in Upper Allen at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 4, used a handgun as a blunt instrument to physically assault her and then fired a gun into the air. A second person tried to intervene, but Brown threatened to kill that person before fleeing the scene. He was wanted on charges of felony aggravated assault and prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. He remains in prison on $100,000 cash bail.
- A Dillsburg woman was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Route 15 in the area of the South Market Street ramp at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 12. Police said Rosemary Gibb, 72, was driving when she hit an area of snow and ice, causing her to lose control of the vehicle, which rolled. She was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating criminal mischief incidents that resulted in more than $1,000 worth of damage to multiple vehicles on North Earl Street in Shippensburg Township between 6 a.m. Jan. 22 and 6 a.m. Feb. 12. Police seek information.
- Lynell Pigford, 35, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, as well as summary disorderly conduct after police attempted to interview him regarding his alleged use of a victim's vehicle without permission at 7:54 a.m. Feb. 5 on Bloserville Road in Upper Frankford Township. Pigford immediately became irate with police and began to yell while using racial slurs. He continued to yell racial slurs and obscene language, and when troopers responded to the scene to take him into custody, he resisted arrest by elbowing, shoving and kicking troopers. He was taken into custody but later posted $50,000 cash bail.
- Two people were transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a commercial vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township at 2:23 a.m. Feb. 13. Police said a tractor-trailer pulled from the right shoulder of the highway directly in front of another tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane. The second tractor-trailer attempted to change from the right to left lane to avoid contact, but it hit the trailing unit. Both commercial vehicles then became engulfed in flames. The driver and the passenger of the second tractor-trailer were transported to the hospital for moderate injuries. The incident caused the closure of I-81 south for hours.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on I-81 south in Dickinson Township at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 12. Police said Cornelius Davis, 47, of Oberlin, reported that he was driving a 2021 Mazda CX-5 in the right lane of I-81 south when a vehicle attempting to pass him in the left lane struck his vehicle. The striking vehicle continued south. Davis was not injured in the crash.
- Police are investigating thefts from multiple vehicles in the overnight hours between Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive in South Middleton Township, police reported Feb. 14.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.