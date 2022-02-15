 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Feb. 15

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police reported Feb. 14 that they are looking for a Black woman who committed multiple retail thefts at Target in South Middleton Township between Dec. 19 and Dec. 29. Police said among the items stolen during the thefts are a Keurig, coffee, toilet paper, easel and dolls.
  • Police said an Upper Frankford Township woman was deceived into purchasing Google Play gift cards and providing them to scammers in what police said was an IRS phone scam on Jan. 20.
  • Makeisha Braguiner, 31, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was charged Feb. 5 with felony theft of services after police said she tried to leave a South Middleton Township hotel without paying a "substantial amount of money" for room fees dating back to October 2021. She was arraigned and later posted $7,500 cash bail.
  • Police said they were dispatched to Yellow Breeches Educational Center at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 27 to assist with an 11-year-old student who struck a staff member after not being given a second snack.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

