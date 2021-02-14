Sentinel police log for Feb. 14

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Martha Yvonne Samples, 43, of Carlisle, was charged Feb. 5 with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and summary retail theft in relation to incidents in 2020 at the Sunoco gas station on Allen Road. Police said it was determined that Samples had taken about $1,240 in cash and $62 in merchandise over several dates between Nov. 14 and Dec. 21. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
- Melvyn Bishop, 34, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the first block of South Spring Garden Street at about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 10. Police said Bishop struck a woman in the face with a closed fist, causing injury. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Marcello Cosme-Cruz, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged Feb. 8 with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as summary criminal mischief, and Ieisha Jamaya Hughes, 22, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking in relation to an incident in December at the Capital City Mall. Police were initially called to the mall on Dec. 16 after a Coca-Cola employee attempting to refill a machine reported damage. Police reviewed video surveillance and saw that on Dec. 12, a man and woman were seen entering the mall at about 8:30 p.m., with the man sticking his arm up into the machine while the woman stood watch. They both then walked into the mall and later returned to the machine to again reach into it. Police said Cosme-Cruz stole about $50 to $100 and caused about $200 worth of damage to the machine. Police said it is believed the two have committed the same crime at other vending machines in the area. Both were charged via summons.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Ariel Nicole Brown, 22, of Wormleysburg, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, after police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Front Street for a report of a possible assault on Feb. 13. Police discovered a "moderate amount" of blood in an apartment and discovered that Brown had assaulted a person, resulting in medical attention at a local hospital for minor injuries. Brown was found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana intended for sale, along with drug paraphernalia. Brown remains in Cumberland County Prison.
- Police are investigating a criminal mischief case in which someone used white spray paint, heavily damaging a vehicle in the first block of Richard Lane in Wormleysburg sometime before 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 9. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.