Sentinel police log for Feb. 14

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief at KJS Storage Units at the intersection of East Martin Avenue and North Sherman Avenue. Police said someone used a rock the approximate size of a football to damage a storage unit door likely in order to gain entry sometime between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. Police seek information.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police reported recently that a victim contacted police on Jan. 16 regarding a scam. The Mechanicsburg resident reported that his computer screen froze while he was using it and a message popped up telling him he needed to contact Microsoft, and it provided a phone number. The victim called the number, and the person on the other end of the line provided "instructions" on how to get some parts of the computer working again and then told the victim his bank account was just charged $6,000 by someone in China. The victim was told to hang up and wait for a call from his bank. A few minutes later, the victim received a call and was told his bank account was hacked and he would need to purchase gift cards to have the money refunded back into the account. The victim was repeating instructions back to the caller, when his spouse told him to stop talking. The victim hung up and attempted to call his bank, but the bank had just closed. The victim contacted police and was told it was a scam. The victim later learned nothing had yet been charged to his account. Police remind residents that the purchasing of gift cards and giving those card numbers over the phone is a common method for scammers to obtain money.
People are also reading…
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was transported via Life Lion to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Carlisle Road at Lefever Road in West Pennsboro Township at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 8. Police said Ryan Parson, 33, of Newville, was driving a 1999 Toyota Solara east on Carlisle Road when he traveled off the road and struck a utility pole, which caused the vehicle to flip on its side, slide down the road, strike a road sign and another utility pole and slide over a small embankment. Parson was not wearing a seat belt and was transported via Life Lion for injuries of unknown severity. A 2-year-old child was not injured but was also transported with him.
- A pedestrian was transported to Chambersburg Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while pushing a shopping cart from the Giant parking lot to Farmington Lane in a crosswalk at 6:01 p.m. Feb. 10 in Shippensburg Township. Police said Pravu Kadariya, 35, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2020 Honda CRV and attempted to stop but struck Stephen Barges, 36, of Shippensburg. Barges suffered minor scrapes and was transported to the hospital.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling south on Mud Level Road near Gephart Road in Southampton Township at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10 began rotating counterclockwise into a yard, crossed over the road while sideways, exited the road into another yard, hit five fence poses and a utility pole. The vehicle sustained damage to its passenger side and lost a window panel from the rear windshield. The vehicle fled the scene.
- Multiple pieces of railroad metal, a welder and air compressor were stolen from Williams Grove flea market in Monroe Township sometime before 9:34 a.m. Feb. 11. Police seek information.
- Police reported Feb. 11 they are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle that was made at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31 on Osprey Way in Southampton Township. Police said a red SUV was stopped in front of a home as a 13-year-old girl was walking down the driveway to the bus stop, and the driver motion for the girl to come to his car, but he drove away when the girl returned to her home.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Michael Klinger, 19, of Duncannon, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI/unsafe driving, as well as summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages and disregarding traffic lanes after a report of an intoxicated driver in the 500 block of New Bloomfield Road in Penn Township at 6:22 p.m. Feb. 11. Police found Klinger in the driver's seat, and he attempted to grab ahold of the trooper through the window. When police attempted to take him into custody, police said Klinger physically resisted.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.