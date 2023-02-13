Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Police reported Feb. 10 that they are investigating a burglary at DTB Radio in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike that occurred sometime between Jan. 27 and Jan. 28. Police seek information.
Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)
- Police say they are investigating an increase in burglaries and thefts throughout the borough and remind residents to keep their doors to vehicles and houses locked.
New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Police are investigating a fraud case at a business in the 300 block of Bridge Street on Feb. 9 at about 1 p.m. Police said a Black man who is about 6 feet tall and who was driving a gold Cadillac CTX entered the establishment and used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase merchandise. The man used "distracting behavior" with the cashier, which enabled him to leave with the merchandise and real currency. Police seek information.
People are also reading…
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Robert Mackay, 61, of Alpena, Michigan, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after an incident at 11:57 a.m. on Jan. 31 on Interstate 81 in Carlisle. Police said they responded to the area for a report of a man, later identified as Mackay, waving a handgun around at another driver. Police were able to take him into custody, and he was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
- Someone broke into two vehicles in White Rock Acres in Monroe Township sometime between 2:13 p.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 5 and stolen items within the vehicles. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A package containing clothing was stolen from a porch in the 400 block of Mulberry Street in Newport sometime before 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Police said they conducted a canvas of the area but could not find anything. Police seek information.
- Cory Kline, 46, of Shermans Dale, was charged with misdmeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 100 block of Landisburg Road in Carroll Township at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 7. Police said Kline assault a woman, causing minor visible injuries. Police said Kline fled the scene prior to their arrival, but he turned himself in at district court after police were issued an arrest warrant. Kline was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.