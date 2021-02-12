Sentinel police log for Feb. 12: 11 dead puppies found in Susquehanna River

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

Someone found 11 dead puppies in the Susquehanna River on Feb. 11. Police believe they are pitbull puppies, but are unable to determine when the incident occurred. Police seek information.

West Shore Regional Police (717-238-9676)

Matthew DePaoli, 43, of Lemoyne was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after an incident at about 8 p.m. Feb. 9 in the first block of Indiana Circle. Police said he assaulted a victim, threatened them and damaged their property.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.