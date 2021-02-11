Sentinel police log for Feb. 11

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles on Newville Road/Carlisle Road at the intersection with Goodyear Road and Bloserville Road in West Pennsboro Township at 7:21 a.m. Feb. 9. Police said a 16-year-old boy from Carlisle driving a 2006 Ford F-150 made a left-hand turn onto Carlisle Road from Goodyear Road while another vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way and made a left-hand turn onto Carlisle Road from Bloserville Road. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene. The teenager was not injured in the crash.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling west in the 600 block of New Bloomfield Road in Wheatfield Township failed to make a left-hand curve on Jan. 26 and struck two mailboxes, police reported Feb. 11. The vehicle then fled in an unknown direction.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Route 581 west in Lower Allen Township at 5:29 a.m. Feb. 9. Police said an unknown vehicle slowed down while in the right lane of travel, and Efrain Juarbe, 28, of Carolina, Puerto Rico, was unable to stop in time in his 2004 Nissan Murano. He struck the rear of the other vehicle, and he stopped his car on the right shoulder of the highway. The other vehicle, however, continued without stopping, and a canvass of the area was not successful. Juarbe was cited for following too closely, but was not injured in the crash.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.