Sentinel police log for Feb. 11

A Steelton woman was injured in a crash that occurred about 9 a.m. on Jan. 29. on U.S. Route 15 North near the Winding Hill Road on-ramp. Police determined that icy conditions caused the vehicle to "spin out" while entering the highway from the on-ramp. The Honda crashed into the concrete center median head-on and sustained disabling damage. Police reported that the woman complained of head pain and was treated on the scene by Penn State Health Life Lion EMS.