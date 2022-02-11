Sentinel police log for Feb. 11

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Michael Watkins, 31, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, was charged with a misdemeanor theft by deception after an incident in January 2021. Police received a report of theft through an online marketplace. Police reported that Watkins claimed to sell products and accepted payments without shipping items to the Upper Allen Township victim. Watkins was charged following an investigation and pled guilty to a lesser theft offense after a preliminary hearing Feb. 10.
A Steelton woman was injured in a crash that occurred about 9 a.m. on Jan. 29. on U.S. Route 15 North near the Winding Hill Road on-ramp. Police determined that icy conditions caused the vehicle to "spin out" while entering the highway from the on-ramp. The Honda crashed into the concrete center median head-on and sustained disabling damage. Police reported that the woman complained of head pain and was treated on the scene by Penn State Health Life Lion EMS.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- The Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a Feb. 3 credit card theft and fraud incident. Police said the victim's cards went missing from her purse while at Panera Bread in the Camp Hill Shopping Center. The cards were then used at Walmart and Target on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A woman in a single-vehicle crash on Sherman's Valley Road in Southwest Madison Township around 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Patsy Odell, 80, of Blaine, Pennsylvania, was travelling west when her vehicle left the road on the right side and struck a utility pole. Police reported that Odell's vehicle sustained disabling damage that required towing. Odell was not transported by EMS. Police said she had not been wearing her seat belt and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.