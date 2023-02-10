Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Alex Briggs, 25, of York, was charged with misdemeanor receiving stolen property, access device issued to another who did not authorize use and identity theft after an incident that took place Sept. 27. Police received a report of a stolen credit card that was used at multiple locations the same night it was taken. Police determined that Briggs had used the card at a York retail store. He surrendered for arraignment Jan. 26 and was released on $2,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.
- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver of a silver Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north on South Market Street and failed to stop at a red light. A maroon Jeep Wagoneer was turning left with a steady green signal when the vehicles collided. Police said both vehicles were severely damaged. The driver of the Cobalt was evaluated by EMS at the scene. The occupants of the Wagoneer did not report injuries, police said. They were assisted at the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police and Life Lion EMS.