Sentinel police log for Feb. 10

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Barry Allen Bostwick, 57, of Duncannon, was charged with two felony counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, IDSI of someone younger than 16, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, disseminating explicit sexual material and corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor indecent exposure, after an investigation of incidents that allegedly occurred between July 2018 and May 2020. Police said they filed charges Jan. 28 against Bostwick for offenses that involved a victim who was aged 4 to 6 at the time they occurred. Bostwick was denied bail and was described as a "flight risk." A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Three people were injured and transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Hampden Township at 10:38 a.m. Feb. 9. Police said Scott Brownstein, 71, of Placida, Florida, was driving a 2013 Buick Enclave in the right lane of I-81 north when he fell asleep. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck an embankment, causing it to roll over several times. Brownstein was not wearing his seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. Two passengers - Georgia McCabe, 66, of Placida, and Brendan McCabe, 36, of Rochester, New York - were wearing seat belts but also suffered suspected minor injuries. Brownstein was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.