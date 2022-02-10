Sentinel police log for Feb. 10

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A number of items, including a cordless compressor, leaf blower and portable generator, were stolen from a construction site sometime before 10:55 a.m. Jan. 31 on Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township, police reported Feb. 9.
- Police reported Feb. 9 that they received a report on Jan. 31 about a scam. A West Pennsboro Township resident received an email in reference to his Geek Squad account, and he called the phone number listed in the email to cancel his subscription. The resident was advised they could not refund the money to his credit card on file and instead would need a wire transfer to his bank account. The resident then contacted the bank, which told him it was a scam.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.