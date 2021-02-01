Sentinel police log for Feb. 1

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Nicholas Ryan O'Donnell, 21, of Carlisle, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of a Carlisle residence on Jan. 4, police reported Jan. 31. Police were called into to help with the search, which resulted in O'Donnell's arrest. He was arraigned and later remanded to a state prison for a parole violation. His charges were held to court during a preliminary hearing on Jan. 13.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.