Sentinel police log for Feb. 1

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Two 2022 Honda dirt bikes, one a 250 and the other a 450, were stolen from a residence in the 300 block of North Middlesex Road sometime on Jan. 28. Police seek information.

Newville Police (717-776-5513)

  • Coral Lee Vaughn, 27, of Newburg, was charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor driving under DUI suspension after a report of retail theft at Saylors Market. Police said a woman later identified as Vaughn parked at the gas pumps at 3:25 p.m. Jan. 21 and entered the store, going through the automotive section. Police said she was seen removing UPC labels from two plastic funnels and placing them on two gallon jugs of antifreeze, ringing them up as $1.45 instead of $22.79. She then proceeded through the self-checkout line and left. Vaughn was arrested Jan. 28, and she posted $5,000 cash bail.
  • Police are investigating a case in which numerous vehicles were vandalized on Broad Street sometime between 5 p.m. Jan. 26 and 7 a.m. Jan. 27. Police were called to the first block of Broad Street early in the morning on Jan. 27 and found that several victims had their tires on their vehicles slashed. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

