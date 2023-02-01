 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Feb. 1

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Adam William Koppenhaver, 24, of Newport, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident in the 100 block of East Manor Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Jan. 27. Police said a man suffered injuries to his neck, body and hip, and police identified Koppenhaver as a suspect. He was arrested and arraigned, and he posted $500 cash bail.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • A pedestrian was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after an incident on South Carlisle Street at Main Street in New Bloomfield at 10:01 a.m. Jan. 20. Police said Theodore Scott Jr., 64, of New Bloomfield, was walking in a crosswalk, crossing South Carlisle Street, when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Ethel Beaston, 89, of New Bloomfield. Scott was transported to the hospital for suspected injuries, and Beaston was cited for pedestrian right-of-way.
  • A 35 mph road sign was reported stolen on Jan. 27 from the 600 block of Hickory Ridge Road in Centre Township. Police seek information.

Across roadways in America, a grim reality is driving calls for change as more people walking are killed. Studies show pedestrian deaths have gone up by at least 45% over the last decade. An analysis by the Governors Highway Safety Association projected a 17% increase in pedestrians killed in the first six months of 2021. 

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

