Sentinel police log for Feb. 1

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Adam William Koppenhaver, 24, of Newport, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident in the 100 block of East Manor Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Jan. 27. Police said a man suffered injuries to his neck, body and hip, and police identified Koppenhaver as a suspect. He was arrested and arraigned, and he posted $500 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A pedestrian was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after an incident on South Carlisle Street at Main Street in New Bloomfield at 10:01 a.m. Jan. 20. Police said Theodore Scott Jr., 64, of New Bloomfield, was walking in a crosswalk, crossing South Carlisle Street, when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Ethel Beaston, 89, of New Bloomfield. Scott was transported to the hospital for suspected injuries, and Beaston was cited for pedestrian right-of-way.
- A 35 mph road sign was reported stolen on Jan. 27 from the 600 block of Hickory Ridge Road in Centre Township. Police seek information.