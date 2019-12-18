{{featured_button_text}}
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Elizabeth Ann Eagleson, 20, of Hershey, was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of theft by deception and bad checks stemming from an April 4 incident. A $1,450 remote check was deposited into her account on April 4, and $700 was transferred to her savings account, police said. Hours later, another $500 remote check was deposited and $700 was transferred to her savings account. On April 10, Eagleson made debit card transactions of $701.79 and $300. The first check was returned as counterfeit on April 11, and the second check was returned as "closed account" on April 12. She owes $1,074.95 in restitution, police said. She was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $2,000 bail. 

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Christian Greenawalt, 27, of Newburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following a Nov. 30 incident in the first block of Clover Hill Road in Hopewell Township. Greenawalt had a knife and caused a disturbance by yelling and attempting to fight family members, police said. He also broke a window. He was taken into custody and taken to Chambersburg Hospital for evaluation. While in custody, he was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. 

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.