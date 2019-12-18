Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Elizabeth Ann Eagleson, 20, of Hershey, was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of theft by deception and bad checks stemming from an April 4 incident. A $1,450 remote check was deposited into her account on April 4, and $700 was transferred to her savings account, police said. Hours later, another $500 remote check was deposited and $700 was transferred to her savings account. On April 10, Eagleson made debit card transactions of $701.79 and $300. The first check was returned as counterfeit on April 11, and the second check was returned as "closed account" on April 12. She owes $1,074.95 in restitution, police said. She was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $2,000 bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Christian Greenawalt, 27, of Newburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following a Nov. 30 incident in the first block of Clover Hill Road in Hopewell Township. Greenawalt had a knife and caused a disturbance by yelling and attempting to fight family members, police said. He also broke a window. He was taken into custody and taken to Chambersburg Hospital for evaluation. While in custody, he was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.