Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Kevin Clayton, 63, of Wormleysburg, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license after a Dec. 12 incident. Police said they stopped a vehicle driven by Clayton for speeding on Route 15 north and found him in possession of THC oil, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
- Felipe Pete Rodriguez III, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a Dec. 15 incident. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Allenview Drive for a report of suspicious activity. Officers found Rodriquez in his nearby vehicle. An investigation revealed that he was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.
- Matthew Isiah Albino, 21, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license after a Dec. 11 incident. Police said they stopped a vehicle driven by Albino in the 400 block of Stonehedge Lane because he was driving with a suspended license and found him in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.