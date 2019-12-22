{{featured_button_text}}
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Katelynn Skarzynski, 24, of Carlisle, was charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and identity theft after police received a report in October about someone withdrawing $700 from a bank account without permission. Police said they identified Skarzynski through surveillance video, and she turned herself in to police on Dec. 19. She was released on $2,000 unsecured bail.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Messick Equipment on Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township reported on Dec. 18 that during an inventory, they discovered that four zero-turn lawn mowers, a skid loader and four snowblowers were stolen. The items could have been taken during a previous theft on Jan. 17 or were stolen recently. Police seek information.
  • Someone entered construction vehicles and damaged a porta potty sometime between noon Dec. 14 and 6 a.m. Dec. 16 on Bonnybrook Road in South Middleton Township.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.