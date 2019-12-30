State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Talisa Chantel Tyler, 29, of Carlisle, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and summary traffic violations after a Dec. 29 incident. Police initiated a traffic stop at 2:55 a.m. near the intersection of East Locust Avenue and North Bedford Street in Carlisle on a black 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by Tyler. She did not stop, instead leading police on a "short pursuit" through the borough that exceeded 80 mph, police said. She eventually stopped at the address of the vehicle's registered owner. Tyler was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $5,000 bail.
- Joshua W. Varner, 19, of Newburg, suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 21 in Hopewell Township, police said. Varner was driving a 2014 Ford Focus north in the 400 block of Shippensburg Road when the Focus exited the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. He was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, and the Focus had to be towed.