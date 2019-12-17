State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash at 6:32 p.m. Nov. 28 in Southampton Township, police reported Dec. 17. The unidentified driver of a 2007 Acura TSX was driving west on Walnut Bottom Road and attempted to turn south onto Hershey Road but hit a 2005 Saturn Vue traveling east on Walnut Bottom Road. The driver of the Vue fled before first responders arrived. The driver of the TSX and Roger E. Kelley, 66, of Shippensburg, a passenger in the Vue, were injured and were taken to Chambersburg Hospital.
- Someone damaged two mailboxes on Carlisle Road in West Pennsboro Township by hitting them with a blunt object. Police are investigating and seek information.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- April R. Wiebner, 19, of Enola, was arrested Dec. 4 on two counts of endangering the welfare of children stemming from an Oct. 22 incident. Two 3-year-old children in her care found a lock box that contained medications, unlocked it, opened multiple medications and ingested them, police said. This resulted in overdoses. Wiebner was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Joy D. Barto, 56, of Hughesville, was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in Penn Township, police said. Barto was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala south on Route 11/15 north of the Route 274/Duncannon exit when she noticed a vehicle crash on the right shoulder ahead of her. She attempted to merge into the left lane, but slid on ice, causing the Impala to spin counter-clockwise. It hit a concrete barrier, overturned, rotated 180 degrees, and stopped on its wheels in the right southbound lane and shoulder. Barto was wearing a seat belt. The Impala had to be towed.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.