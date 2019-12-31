{{featured_button_text}}
Newville Police (717-776-5513)

  • Zada Black, 19, of Carlisle, was charged Dec. 4 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in connection with a Nov. 26 traffic stop, police reported Dec. 30. Police said they observed a vehicle traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone and pulled over the driver. Police said they smelled an odor of marijuana, and during a search discovered suspected marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. Police said the passenger, Black, admitted that the items were hers. She was charged via summons and a preliminary hearing is scheduled in January.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Someone removed Christmas lawn ornaments from multiple yards, damaging property and damaging at least one vehicle from a development along Southwood Drive and Milky Way in Southampton Township between midnight and 4:30 a.m. Dec. 30.
  • A man reported that a woman took money from his vehicle while it was in a parking lot on Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township, at 3 p.m. Dec. 30. Police did not provide any further details.
  • Ceira Hicks, 31, of Harrisburg, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after police said she stole multiple electronic devices from a location on Goodman Drive in Dickinson Township at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. She posted bail, and a preliminary hearing was continued to March.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.