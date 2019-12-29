Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- David Gift, 30, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and three summary counts of harassment after an incident on Christmas in the 200 block of Webster Street. Police were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to the scene for a report of a 911 hang-up, and officers determined the 911 call had been attempted due to an incident of domestic violence. Police said Gift assaulted a woman and took her cell phone and vehicle. The woman had multiple physical injuries, and two children were also involved in the incident. Gift was apprehended and transported to booking. He posted $10,000 bond.
- Jeremy Walsh, 43, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass and summary public drunkenness after police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Hanover Street at 6:22 p.m. Dec. 23 for a trespassing call. A victim reported to police that Walsh had entered the residence through an open door and told to leave, but Walsh returned again before being told to leave again. While officers were on the scene, Walsh returned a third time and was taken into custody. He was released on his own recognizance.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are investigating a prowler incident in the 800 block of Tolman Street. Police said a resident reported at about 12:35 a.m. Dec. 28 that she saw a person loitering around her home. The person was described as a white woman in her early 20s, and a silver or gray hatchback vehicle, possibly a mini Cooper, was involved in the incident. Police seek information.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Police are investigating an attempted vehicle entry in the 600 block of Hummel Avenue in Lemoyne. The incident was reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 28, and police said three suspects were caught on camera trying door handles of vehicles in the area. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Deandre Branch, 25, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was charged with fleeing police, possession of a controlled substance, DUI controlled substance, driving without a license and summary traffic offenses after a police pursuit on East Louther Street at North Spring Garden Street in Carlisle at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 18, police reported Dec. 28. Police said a traffic stop was attempted on Branch's vehicle, but he fled from police, crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody. He remains in prison on $75,000 cash bail.
- One person was injured after a one-vehicle crash on York Road in Monroe Township at 12:54 p.m. Dec. 23. Police said Doris Billett, 83, of Dillsburg, was driving a 1997 Chrysler Town & Country south in the 1100 block of York Road when she failed to make a left curve in the road and left the road, striking a fence and tree. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest off the road in a private driveway. Billett was transported by West Shore EMS to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for possible head and chest injuries, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.