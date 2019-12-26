{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Someone shot a rock with multiple paint balls between 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11:59 a.m. Dec. 8 on Evergreen Drive in South Middleton Township, police reported Dec. 26. 
  • Troopers were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Dec. 21 to a home in the 200 block of Green Hill Road in West Pennsboro Township for a burglar alarm. The homeowner reviewed a security system, which captured the sound of an unknown person attempting to enter the home, police said. 
  • Jonathan Levi Myers, 18, of Carlisle, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief after a Dec. 5 incident. Myers stole a 2000 GMC Sierra from Springview Road in West Pennsboro Township, police reported Dec. 26. 

