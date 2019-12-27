State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A mailbox was damaged in the 500 block of Mount Rock Road in West Pennsboro Township between 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25, police said.
- A hit-and-run crash occurred at 12:12 a.m. Dec. 16 in South Newton Township, police said. The driver of an unknown vehicle was traveling south in the first block of East Main Street when it crossed into the opposing lane and left the road, entering a parking lot for Snoke's Excavating & Paving Inc. It hit an unoccupied, parked 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, causing the Equinox to spin approximately 90 degrees. The striking vehicle fled north on East Main Street.