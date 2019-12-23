Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Isaac Duncan, 38, of Warrenton, Virginia, was charged with firearm not to be carried without a license after a Dec. 21 incident. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. on Route 15 north near Wesley Drive. Duncan, a passenger, was found in possession of a loaded, concealed firearm without a license, police said. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison and released on unsecured bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- An unnamed 16-year-old resident of a facility on Opportunity Drive in Tyrone Township hit a staff member in the left side of his face, police said. He was charged with aggravated assault.
- One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 9:04 a.m. Dec. 13 on Keystone Road in Centre Township, police said. Timothy L. Hemperly, 58, of Newport, was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla south on Route 34 at about 40 mph when he lost control on an icy road and the vehicle began to fishtail, police said. It crossed into the opposing traffic lane, hit an embankment on the left shoulder of the road, reentered the road and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Route 34. The impact caused the Silverado to cross the double yellow line. Allyson M. Shaffer, 55, of Millerstown, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 and attempted to avoid the collision, but was hampered by the icy conditions and sideswiped the Silverado. Shaffer suffered an apparent minor injury and was taken to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. Everyone involved was wearing wearing a seat belt, and all three vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
- A parked 2012 Volkswagen was damaged sometime before 9:25 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 500 block of North Fourth Street in Oliver Township, police said.
- One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 6:46 p.m. Dec. 20 in Carroll Township. Kevin B. Tice, 48, of Carlisle, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox south on Spring Road north of Village Square Drive and rear-ended a 2010 Nissan Altima that was stopped waiting to turn, police said. The impact cause the Altima to cross into the northbound lane, where it hit the trailer of a 2014 Ford F250 Subercab. Tice was taken to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle for suspected minor injuries. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. The Equinox and the Altima had to be towed.
- A hit-and-run crash occurred at 3:53 p.m. Dec. 16 in Wheatfield Township. An unknown vehicle was backing into a driveway in the 200 block of Dark Hollow Road and hit a light pole before fleeing the scene. Police seek information.
- Kathryn L. Magill, 67, of Millerstown, was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:49 p.m. Dec. 17 in Millerstown, police said. Magill was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta northwest on North Market Street near Apple Street when it crossed the double yellow line and hit a parked van. Magill, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for minor injuries. The Fiesta had to be towed.