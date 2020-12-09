Sentinel police log for Dec. 9

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was transported to UPMC Harrisburg after a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Independence Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said Ingrid Lopez, 19, of Harrisburg, lost control of her vehicle on a turn, crossed into the opposing lane of travel and struck a vehicle operated by Juana Berrios, 64, of Harrisburg. Berrios was transported to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving three vehicles on Interstate 81 north in Middlesex Township at 1:57 p.m. Dec. 7. Police said an unknown vehicle cut in front of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300, causing the driver, Veneranda Alvear, 77, of Mechanicsburg, to slam on the brakes. Ryan Shaffer, 36, of Biglerville, was driving a tractor-trailer behind Alvear's vehicle and rear-ended it. Alvear's passenger reported suspected minor injuries due to the crash, and the driver of the unknown vehicle continued northbound on I-81.
- One person was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on I-81 south in Dickinson Township at 9:56 p.m. Dec. 7. Police said Pedro Mora, 23, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was driving a 2019 Kia Sportage south on I-81 when he struck the rear of a work zone attenuator (arrow truck) that was directing traffic into the right lane. Mora suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to the hospital, and his passenger, Anna Scully, 20, of Walpole, Massachusetts, suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. The driver of the work truck was not injured.
- Two people were transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Shermans Valley Road near Iron Bridge Road in Southwest Madison Township at 2:29 p.m. Nov. 15, police reported Dec. 9. Police said Bonnie Geesey, 51, of New Bloomfield, was driving a 1991 Honda Accord west in the 5000 block of Shermans Valley Road when her vehicle left the lane of travel on a left-hand curve in the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle continued west, striking a speed limit sign, before coming to rest in the road. Geesey was not wearing a seat belt and was flown to the hospital with moderate injuries. Her passenger, Brian Lauver, 31, of New Cumberland, who also wasn't wearing a seat belt, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
