Sentinel police log for Dec. 9

Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)

  • Police are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park at North 28 Street this month. The fires were set on Dec. 4 and Dec. 8 and police said borough property has been damaged. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police. 

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445) 

  • A Forest City delivery truck driver was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on US Route 15 south near mile marker 39. Police said that at 7:48 a.m. the driver's truck experienced a mechanical failure, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The truck left the roadway and struck a guardrail before continuing over an embankment and coming to a final rest in a drain field, police said. Upper Allen Police were assisted on the scene by Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, Life Lion EMS and PennDOT Safety Patrol. 

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

