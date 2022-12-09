Sentinel police log for Dec. 9

Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police are investigating two suspicious fires that have been set in Schaeffer Park at North 28 Street this month. The fires were set on Dec. 4 and Dec. 8 and police said borough property has been damaged. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A Forest City delivery truck driver was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on US Route 15 south near mile marker 39. Police said that at 7:48 a.m. the driver's truck experienced a mechanical failure, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The truck left the roadway and struck a guardrail before continuing over an embankment and coming to a final rest in a drain field, police said. Upper Allen Police were assisted on the scene by Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, Life Lion EMS and PennDOT Safety Patrol.