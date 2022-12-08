Sentinel police log for Dec. 8

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Tom Nicholas Gekas, 42, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and offensive weapon and summary public drunkenness after a traffic stop at the Interstate 83 exit at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 26, police reported Nov. 7. Police saw a pair of brass knuckles in the vehicle, as well as an open beer container and two loose pills, later discovered as Adderall. Police called in a K9, which detected the presence of a controlled substance. Gekas' vehicle was towed and police discovered through a search of the car a loaded Beretta 9mm APX pistol, which he was not allowed to possess due to previous felony theft convictions. Charges were filed, and Gekas turned himself in on Dec. 6. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
- Police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Walmart on two separate occasions in December. Police said they were first called to Walmart at about 2 p.m. Dec. 1 for a man who stole $240 worth of merchandise and fled across the street on foot. Police were again dispatched to Walmart at about 5:40 p.m. Dec. 5 for a report of the same man stealing another $247 worth of merchandise before again fleeing on foot across the street. No vehicle description was obtained either day. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Angela C. West-Bogans, 53, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor defiant trespass after police were called to the 500 block of Brentwater Road at 8:22 p.m. Dec. 1. A homeowner reported that West-Bogans had been evicted from the property but was refusing to leave. Police said they gave her multiple warnings to leave, but she refused and was arrested. Police discovered she had a firearm that was illegally in her possession. She was arrested, arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.