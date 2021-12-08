 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Dec. 8

  • 0
Police log logo new

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Roxanne Latrelle Binkley, 45, of Elkton, Maryland, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as driving while privilege is suspended after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Hummel Avenue in Lemoyne at about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22. Police said Binkley, the driver, was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia related to that drug.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 322 near Old Ferry Road in Greenwood Township at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 2. Police said Kent Dreibelbis, 63, of Allenwood, New Jersey, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Route 322 when he traveled off the road and struck a guide rail and tree before the vehicle rolled onto its side. Dreibelbis had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
  • An electric fireplace was stolen from the porch of a residence in the 500 block of North High Street in Duncannon sometime before 8 a.m. Nov. 22, police reported Dec. 7.

People are also reading…

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 2

Sentinel police log for Dec. 2

Today's Sentinel police log includes a rash of package thefts in East Pennsboro and an I-81 traffic stop that resulted in finding a ghost gun.

Sentinel police log for Dec. 7

Sentinel police log for Dec. 7

Today's Sentinel police log includes a catalytic converter theft at Carlisle High School and a crash in North Middleton Township.

Sentinel police log for Nov. 29

Sentinel police log for Nov. 29

Today's Sentinel police log includes two arrests in catalytic converter thefts from a Carlisle auto business, as well as investigations into two stolen vehicles in the county.

Sentinel police log for Nov. 23

Sentinel police log for Nov. 23

Today's Sentinel police log includes arrests following arguments in Carlisle and another catalytic converter theft in Perry County.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK PM Johnson under fire over Christmas lockdown party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News