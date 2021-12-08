Sentinel police log for Dec. 8

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Roxanne Latrelle Binkley, 45, of Elkton, Maryland, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as driving while privilege is suspended after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Hummel Avenue in Lemoyne at about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22. Police said Binkley, the driver, was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia related to that drug.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 322 near Old Ferry Road in Greenwood Township at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 2. Police said Kent Dreibelbis, 63, of Allenwood, New Jersey, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Route 322 when he traveled off the road and struck a guide rail and tree before the vehicle rolled onto its side. Dreibelbis had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
- An electric fireplace was stolen from the porch of a residence in the 500 block of North High Street in Duncannon sometime before 8 a.m. Nov. 22, police reported Dec. 7.
People are also reading…
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.