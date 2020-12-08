Sentinel police log for Dec. 8

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Susquehanna Trail in Watts Township at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 3. Police said Robert Gilbert, 57, of Halifax, was driving a 2009 Ford F350 on Route 11/15 at the on-ramp from Route 322 when a deer entered his lane. Gilbert swerved to avoid hitting the deer and struck a concrete dividing barrier. Gilbert suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
- A Millerstown man was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Perry Valley Road near Raccoon Road in Greenwood Township at 4:56 p.m. Dec. 3. Police said David Foose, 93, was driving a 2012 Buick Regal in the 200 block of Perry Valley Road when he left his lane of travel and struck a utility pole. Foose suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Newport Ambulance League. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
