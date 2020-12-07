 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Dec. 7

Sentinel police log for Dec. 7

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • One person was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash on Interstate 81 south in Dickinson Township at 12:48 p.m. Dec. 6. Police said Donald Morisoli, 50, of Manassas, Virginia, was driving a tractor-trailer on I-81 when he fell asleep. The vehicle traveled off the right shoulder, struck a guide rail and traveled about 100 feet off the roadway into a heavily wooded area, striking numerous trees. Morisoli was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police reported Dec. 7 that they are investigating a report of a firearm that has been missing from Greenbriar Road in Spring Township since February 2019.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

