Sentinel police log for Dec. 7

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police reported Dec. 7 that they are looking for a male suspect they say stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Carlisle High School sometime around 8:50 p.m. Nov. 7. Police seek information.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- A Landisburg man was injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Waggoners Gap Road at about 8 p.m. Dec. 4. Police said Steven Miller Jr. was driving along Waggoners Gap Road when he failed to make a curve in the road. The sedan traveled off the road, struck a tree and overturned. Miller was transported to UPMC Carlisle for minor injuries.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Holly Pike at Midway Drive in South Middleton Township at 4:09 p.m. Dec. 3. Police said Brittany Yocum, 27, of Newville, was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang on Holly Pike when she failed to slow for stopped traffic and struck the back of a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Dawn Wells, 34, of Dillsburg. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, but Wells was transported to the hospital for observation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- A purse was stolen from a shopping cart at Walmart in Shippensburg Township at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Police are investigating.
- Larry Lee Anderson, 59, of Mount Holly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police said he physically injured a 9-year-old boy on Dec. 4. He was arraigned and posted $2,500 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling north in the 400 block of North Earl Street in Shippensburg Township struck a mailbox and utility pole at 12:28 a.m. Dec. 5. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.