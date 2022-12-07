Sentinel police log for Dec. 7

Police are investigating the theft of a package from a residential porch in the 100 block of East High Street on Dec. 3. Police are looking to identify a man caught on surveillance. Anyone with information can call police, and tips can remain anonymous.
Police are looking for a man they say concealed items and fled from loss prevention at Walmart at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 27, police reported Dec. 4. Police are looking to identify the man through surveillance footage.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.