Sentinel police log for Dec. 7

Carlisle package theft

Carlisle Police are looking for this man in connection with the theft of a package in the 100 block of East High Street on Dec. 3.

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Police are investigating the theft of a package from a residential porch in the 100 block of East High Street on Dec. 3. Police are looking to identify a man caught on surveillance. Anyone with information can call police, and tips can remain anonymous.
  • Police are looking for a man they say concealed items and fled from loss prevention at Walmart at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 27, police reported Dec. 4. Police are looking to identify the man through surveillance footage.
Walmart theft

Carlisle Police are looking for this man in connection with a theft at Walmart on Nov. 27.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

